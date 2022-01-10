1003 E Coolbaugh is a cozy 3 bedroom home. It is located in a great neighborhood. The property has newer windows, kitchen cabinets and counter tops. The flooring in the living room and dining room is hard wood that has been well cared for. Don't miss out on this property, contact your favorite agent today!
3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $67,500
- Updated
