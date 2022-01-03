 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $72,000

This 3 bedroom, 2-bath home has an enclosed front entrance. The home features large rooms, a main floor full bath, eat-in kitchen, an office area and a formal dining room. The three bedrooms are on the second floor and a 1/2- bath. There is a full basement great for extra storage and a chain link fenced in back yard.

