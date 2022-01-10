 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $79,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $79,000

Nice3 bedroom ranch style home. Needs some TLC on exterior of the home, The interior has been recently painted. This would be a great starter home. Great fence in back yard and an alley that leads to the yard. A nice double car garage would work in the spot. Great deck off the ktitchen space that overlooks the nieghborhood. All this is located at 1102 MIller Ave here in Red Oak.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular