This one-story home is located on a corner, level lot and has a one car attached garage with a shop inside. Take advantage of the front and back porches , spacious interior, and high efficiency furnace. In addition to these features there is an updated breaker box and also a sand point well that was used in the past for lawn and garden care.
3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $89,400
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
All results listed are unofficial prior to the Fremont County Board of Supervisors canvassing the election.
The Shenandoah Middle School fall musical will take the stage this weekend at the Glady’s Wirsig-Jones Auditorium.
- Updated
The unofficial results from the 2021 general elections show Roger McQueen will succeed Dick Hunt as Shenandoah’s mayor.
FORT DODGE – The goal for Sidney senior Cole Jorgenson was to get out fast in his final cross country race Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Class 1A …
‘They’re trying to fix a mandate with a mandate,’ one leader says
FORT DODGE – Shenandoah’s Alex Razee ended his sophomore cross country season with a 33rd place finish at the Class 2A state meet Saturday, Oc…
- Updated
The Oct. 25 meeting of the Sidney City Council started with the customary roll call and approval of the agenda and consent agenda. The consent…
- Updated
In northeastern Iowa, trout fishing is widespread, but rarely is it heard of in southwest Iowa.
‘I’m not anti-vaccine. … but I do not believe in mandates,’ she says
- Updated
Initial discussions on writing an ordinance to manage the development of solar energy projects in Page County were held Nov. 26 by the Board o…