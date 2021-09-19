 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $89,900

  Updated
This one-story home is located on a corner, level lot and has a one car attached garage with a shop inside. Take advantage of the front and back porches , spacious interior, and high efficiency furnace. In addition to these features there is an updated breaker box and also a sand point well that was used in the past for lawn and garden care.

