3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $95,000

This 2 story home is nicely located and sits on a corner lot surrounded by beautiful homes which you can enjoy from the view of the spacious front enclosed porch. Inside there is plenty of natural light and open space between the dining and living room areas. Along with new main floor carpeting there is an updated breaker box and hot water heater. Also enjoy the added convenience of the main floor laundry and an attached two vehicle carport. Set up a viewing today!