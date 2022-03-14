 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $95,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $95,000

This 3 bedroom home is located on a large corner lot and has a large tuck under 2 car garage. You will also enjoy a nice big family room on the main level. Come have a look.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular