3 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $99,500

  • Updated
This home has had so many quality updates and additions over the years while maintaining the absolute beauty of the home. The main floor features a front den, a formal dining room that ties into the eat-in kitchen with laundry. There is a large living room with a walnut mantel gas fireplace. Enter through the French doors into the all glass, vaulted ceiling 4-seasons sun room. The main floor bedroom has spacious built-in storage and a full Jack N' Jill bathroom. The upper floor has two bedrooms, office with hardwood floors and an enormous family room. The family room is great for entertaining with a very impressive mulit-vaulted ceiling, a built in back bar, wet bar and a brass foot rail. There is a an oversized heated garage with attic storage. Enjoy the bonus lot to the east of the back patio with vinyl privacy fencing.

