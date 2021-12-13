 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $110,000

3 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $110,000

Diamond in the rough! This 3 bedroom 1 and 3/4 bath home sits on a great street and has plenty of yard space in the back. Lots of mature trees and shrubs on this property. There is a 2 car detached garage and fenced-in back yard. This home has a newer roof and a great front porch.

