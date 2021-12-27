Move in ready ranch style home. You would have to look hard to find one taken care of this well. This home has 3 bedrooms with full bath on main. Plumbing in basement for extra toilet. Newer roof, air conditioner and furnace. Windows have high end blinds and shades. Newer carpet throughout, kitchen has updated cabinets and counter tops.One of the bedrooms has a sliding glass door that opens up to the back yard and deck. Large back yard with mature trees and beautiful landscaping. Great place to spend your evenings. Houses like this don't come along everyday.
3 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $125,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Improving southwest Iowa has been a lifelong goal for native Rebecca Castle Laughlin. Laughlin grew up outside of Shenandoah and graduated fro…
Two cousins graduating in 1980 with a class of 34 students will be sworn in as the mayor of their town.
Page County was among 50 Iowa counties included in a disaster proclamation issued by Gov. Kim Reynolds after severe winds and tornadoes ripped…
Mayor Peter Johnson presided over his last meeting for the Sidney City Council on Dec. 20 and after taking roll, he and the council promptly g…
The leadership of Shenandoah changed hands at the beginning of the Dec. 21 Shenandoah City Council meeting with Mayor Dick Hunt administering …
Green Plains LLC in Shenandoah has announced they are establishing a Monarch Fueling Station on-site in partnership with the Iowa Renewable Fu…
Tuesday Scoreboard
Monday Scoreboard
JOHNSTON --- Once the process is completed, it’s likely more than 1,000 refugees from Afghanistan will have been resettled in Iowa, according …
Review follows March 23 murders at Anamosa prison