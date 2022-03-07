This spacious turn of the century home is anything but dated. 3 bed and 2 bath home. All the finishes are new with the strength and bones of a home built with the finest lumber and craftsmanship located in Shenandoah, Southwest Iowa's Garden & nursery capitol and home of the Everly Brothers. Small town values in a big town setting with plenty of shops, stores, and things to do. AMA
3 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $125,900
-
- Updated
