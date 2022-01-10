Just what you've been waiting for! Country living at its best! Quality 3-4 bedroom home on .68 acres located just minutes outside of town! The feel of country, with a few nearby neighbors. This open split foyer was the first home of this subdivision. Make this your dream home by incorporating your own style and tastes. Lots of room to expand, garden, and play. Attached two car garage, appliances ("as-is"), storage shed and woodburning stove. This all electric home is cost efficient and roof is less than 10 years old. Don't let this one slip away! Take a look today! Selling "AS-IS".
3 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $148,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
We’ve compiled a girls basketball career statistical leaderboard of Page County Newspapers schools.
The Shenandoah girls basketball team is hosting its ninth annual Pink Out game Tuesday, Jan. 11, during their game against Red Oak.
The Shenandoah School Board faced a difficult decision Tuesday evening during a special board meeting to discuss the federal vaccination mandate.
Saturday Scoreboard
SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah bowling teams came off the holiday break with a home sweep of Red Oak Monday, Jan. 3.
Friday Scoreboard
Reynolds and other leaders want to see court action first
ESSEX – The Essex Trojans trailed 22-2 after the first quarter, and East Mills stayed well in front throughout in a 64-20 Wolverine victory Tu…
As the Supreme Court prepared to hear arguments regarding a potential COVID-19 vaccination mandate, the Page County Board of Supervisors conti…
Alan Armstrong was elected as the new chairperson of the Page County Board of Supervisors Jan. 3 during its annual reorganizational meeting for 2022.