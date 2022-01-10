 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $148,500

  2022-01-10
Just what you've been waiting for! Country living at its best! Quality 3-4 bedroom home on .68 acres located just minutes outside of town! The feel of country, with a few nearby neighbors. This open split foyer was the first home of this subdivision. Make this your dream home by incorporating your own style and tastes. Lots of room to expand, garden, and play. Attached two car garage, appliances ("as-is"), storage shed and woodburning stove. This all electric home is cost efficient and roof is less than 10 years old. Don't let this one slip away! Take a look today! Selling "AS-IS".

