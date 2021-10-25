600 S Elm St in Shenandoah is a beautiful home on a level corner lot. The yard has well established trees and lots of perennial flowers for easy maintenance. The wrap around porch is the perfect place for morning coffee or afternoon tea and has newer composite flooring. There is also a deck in the back yard with a pergola surrounded by the flower beds. When you enter the front door, you will feel the comfort and ease of this home, with its sweet oak floors, light color pallette, and wonderful window treatments. Don't miss out on this one of a kind home, ready for you. Contact your favorite agent to see it today.
3 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $169,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The first performance of the 2021-2022 Southwest Iowa Theatre Group season will take the audience inside a teachers lounge at Jackson MacElhen…
With the Nov. 2 election approaching, Sidney will soon have new leadership.
An Iowa nursing home recently hit with more than $300,000 in fines has been added to Medicare’s list of the nation’s worst care facilities.
- Updated
On Sept. 26, 2021, a small group of volunteers, including members of the Admiral Trail Committee and the Farragut Hometown Pride Committee, wo…
SIDNEY – The Sidney Cowgirls won a close first set and then rolled in the next two for a 3-0 regional volleyball tournament win over Stanton W…
- Updated
There will be several candidates on the ballot in November, running to be the next mayor of Shenandoah, and Jeff Hiser will be among them.
- Updated
Essex volleyball’s season came to a close with a 3-0 loss at Fremont-Mills Monday, Oct. 18, in the first round of the Class 1A Region 2 Tournament.
- Updated
Wednesday Scoreboard
The Shenandoah Mustangs will play one additional football game this season.
The Sidney Cowgirls cruised into the second round of the Class 1A Region 2 volleyball tournament with a 3-0 home win over Lenox Monday, Oct. 18.