The feel of country living, with a few nearby neighbors! This all electric, 3 bed 2.5 bath home sits on just over 3/4 of an acre and is only a few minutes from town! The main floor is inviting and features a brick wood burning fireplace. Views of a nearby pond can be seen from the living room picture window. A bonus room with french doors has been added, making living space versatile. The eat-in kitchen includes an additional breakfast bar and lots of cupboard space. Upper level boasts a large master ensuite with walk-in tiled shower with bench, 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. Plenty of room in the basement for a rec room, family room or man cave along with a half bath, laundry and storage. Newer furnace and A/C. Attached 2 car garage, storage shed, appliances to include washer/dryer. Enjoy evenings on your deck and patio, apples and peaches from your fruit trees, and the Wabash Trace - only 1/4 mile away! This home has so much to offer! Don't wait, schedule a showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $215,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Director John Schwab met with Greg Connell of the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association, and with engineers and architects from HGM Asso…
The Shenandoah Community School District recently filled a vacancy, hiring a school business official.
The Shenandoah Community School District has hired a new high school principal for the 2022-23 school year.
The Shenandoah High School band is one step closer to receiving new uniforms for the 2022-23 school year.
The Feb. 9 meeting of the Essex City Council was decidedly focused on community improvement, forward motion and celebration of the positive.
The Sidney Cowboys made just one of their 24 3-point attempts in a 37-31 loss to Bedford in the first round of the Class 1A District 14 Tourna…
DES MOINES – Seth Ettleman’s first experience at the state wrestling tournament came to a quick end Thursday, Feb. 17, in the opening session …
As Valentine’s Day approaches, one expert matchmaker says it is important to focus on relationships throughout the year and that Valentine’s D…
COUNCIL BLUFFS - Shenandoah senior Treye Herr bowled a perfect score of 300 in his second individual game and easily won the Hawkeye 10 Confer…
SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah boys bowling team rolled a 200 or better in four of their final five baker games Tuesday, Feb. 15, at a Class 1A s…