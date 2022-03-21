Beautiful ranch home sitting on 1.67 acres, just on the edge of town! Enjoy all the benefits of country living such as space for horses, but with all of the conveniences of living in town! The newly remodeled kitchen features custom 42-inch cabinets, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, & it's open to the dining area. The living room has a large fireplace & plenty of space to entertain friends. There is also a nice office space. Upstairs there are 3 nicely sized bedrooms all with balcony access! The master bedroom has its own bathroom & good closet space. Extra storage or even a play room for the kiddos is hidden away upstairs & is a great bonus space! The walk out basement has additional living space, bathroom & another potential bedroom! Outdoors you will find a great patio space as well as a large deck to sit on & enjoy the scenery! There is also a new shed for storage & an outbuilding to store hay or items for animals. A front porch & attached 2-car garage top off this great home!
3 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $289,000
