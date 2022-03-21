 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $289,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $289,000

Beautiful ranch home sitting on 1.67 acres, just on the edge of town! Enjoy all the benefits of country living such as space for horses, but with all of the conveniences of living in town! The newly remodeled kitchen features custom 42-inch cabinets, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, & it's open to the dining area. The living room has a large fireplace & plenty of space to entertain friends. There is also a nice office space. Upstairs there are 3 nicely sized bedrooms all with balcony access! The master bedroom has its own bathroom & good closet space. Extra storage or even a play room for the kiddos is hidden away upstairs & is a great bonus space! The walk out basement has additional living space, bathroom & another potential bedroom! Outdoors you will find a great patio space as well as a large deck to sit on & enjoy the scenery! There is also a new shed for storage & an outbuilding to store hay or items for animals. A front porch & attached 2-car garage top off this great home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A new look for downtown Essex

A new look for downtown Essex

The Essex City Council had plenty of agenda items to discuss and resolutions on which to act at its monthly meeting on March 9. The one that g…