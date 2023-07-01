THE GOOD LIFE AWAITS! SWEEPING VIEWS OVERLOOKING THE GOLF COURSE FROM THIS IMMACULATE CUSTOM RANCH! 3 BD / 2.5 BA! Impressive Main Floor Amenities: Open concept; Fireplace; Formal & Informal Dining Areas; Flex Area with Bay Window; Custom Kitchen; Granite Countertops; Snack Bar; Wide Doorways; 9'+ Ceilings; W/O to Deck! Spacious Primary Suite features a full Bath, Jetted Tub & a 12.8' x 6' Walk-in Closet with bench seat! Main floor Laundry! Entertain in the lower Family Room w/Wet Bar & W/O to the patio for a view of the 11th hole on the course! ... Bedrooms, Full Bath & an unfinished ''Flex'' area with egress window plus ample storage room complete the basement level! Custom Blinds! So much more to mention... you need to tour to appreciate! Make 37 West Ridge Dr. your New Place
3 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $469,000
