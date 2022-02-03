3 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $73,500

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
ATLANTIC – Five of the eight Shenandoah athletes in the field finished either fifth or sixth in their weight class to earn a Hawkeye 10 Confer…
SHENANDOAH – After a scoreless opening eight minutes, the Shenandoah boys basketball team battled hard in a 75-47 home loss to Denison Friday,…
Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association and businesses are giving shoppers a chance to win prizes large and small and celebrate the Vale…
With COVID-19 websites shutting down, state public health officials are changing coronavirus reporting
SHENANDOAH – A Kiana Schulz free throw with no time showing on the clock gave Denison a 43-42 win over Shenandoah girls basketball Friday, Jan…
Monday Scoreboard
Funds support important programs and initiatives in communities where Pella team members live and work
Friday Scoreboard
ROCK PORT – The Southwest Iowa Warriors wrestlers earned a pair of dual wins Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Rock Port, Missouri, to wrap up a winning dua…
Ames firm files for 681 miles in 30 Iowa counties