3 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $79,500

This 3 bedroom home has lots of living space with all amenities on one level. The home has an enclosed back porch, large family room with a wood burning fireplace, the kitchen/dining room has a center island and tiled floors. There have been many new updates including: furnace, central AC, hot water heater, electric service panel, and pex plumbing. The home also includes a single car carport. This listing includes two properties 600 South and 508 South. 508 South is being sold in "AS IS" condition the house has only been used for a storage shed/workshop. Two properties for the price of one.