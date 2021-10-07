This 3 bedroom home has lots of living space with all amenities on one level. The home has an enclosed back porch, large family room with a wood burning fireplace, the kitchen/dining room has a center island and tiled floors. There have been many new updates including: furnace, central AC, hot water heater, electric service panel, and pex plumbing. The home also includes a single car carport. This listing includes two properties 600 South and 508 South. 508 South is being sold in "AS IS" condition the house has only been used for a storage shed/workshop. Two properties for the price of one.
3 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $79,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Sinister Sidney will open for its seventh season on Friday, October 1. Area residents can enjoy “Frights on Filmore” every Friday and Saturday…
Car show enthusiast’s around the Shenandoah area will have one last hurrah before the weather turns chilly and cars are put into storage.
MALVERN – The Sidney Cowgirls are back on top of the Corner Conference.
- Updated
Tuesday Scoreboard
- Updated
The Adopt-a-Family program has reached 29 years of helping families in Shenandoah during the holidays.
- Updated
Saturday Scoreboard
- Updated
Thursday Scoreboard
The “Clarinda Rocks” group Facebook page brings back SWI Halloween Rock Hunt.
The Stanton/Essex football team couldn’t stop Lenox’s rushing attack during the first half of a 38-0 Tiger win Friday, Sept. 24, in the final …
The City of Shenandoah plans to flush fire hydrants on Oct. 5 and Oct. 6. The Water Department will flush fire hydrants west to east from Ferg…