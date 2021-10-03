Charming move in ready bungalow with 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, a 3/4 bath, kitchen, dining room, living room, enclosed porch and detached garage with carport on a nice corner lot. There are 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the main floor with another bedroom (non-conforming) and a 3/4 bath with shower in basement. The basement area has a bonus room ready to be finished into a family room. Call today to schedule an appointment to see this property.
3 Bedroom Home in Shenandoah - $82,900
