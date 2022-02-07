Check out this One Owner home. Built and lived in by one family this home is well kept. Split level opens up to a living room open dining and kitchen area. Sliding glass doors lead to a cover deck with built in seating. Great place to enjoy the evenings. Three bedrooms on main level all with roomy closets. Main floor bath with shower tub combo. Basement boasts large family room with 3/4 bath and small kitchenette (so you can make snacks while you watch tv!) Garage door entrance in basement. This is a super clean home!
3 Bedroom Home in Sidney - $135,000
