Beautifully remodeled ranch style home with beautiful country views. This family home features new flooring throughout, new stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, & a fully finished basement for lots of extra living space! Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, a full bathroom, spacious living room, and the kitchen which has a nice eat in area that leads out to the deck overlooking the beautiful setting. The basement has great storage, another large living space, the possibility for a 4th bedroom & a nicely remodeled bathroom with a walk-in shower. The attached garage also offers great convenience to this move-in ready family home!!
3 Bedroom Home in Stanton - $219,000
