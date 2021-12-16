 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Stanton - $69,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Stanton - $69,900

This 1-1/2 story, 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is located on a double lot in Stanton. The house has an enclosed back porch, a large kitchen with newer cupboards, lots of counter space, all new stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors. The main floor has newer neutral carpet and a laundry room. The large landing on the second floor leads to two upstairs bedrooms. There is a newer furnace, AC, some double pane windows, a deck, and a shed in the back. The large lot has a double parking spot allowing for off street parking.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular