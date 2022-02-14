Small-town living with a corner lot. It cannot get much better than this! This home is updated throughout with modern laminate flooring, updated bathrooms, large living spaces, and much more! Brand new carpet and paint gives this home an updated look. Home being sold in as-is condition. Inspected and ready for a new buyer. Take a look before it is gone.
3 Bedroom Home in Tabor - $159,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Clarinda baseball team’s 22-win season headlined the summer sports season and the Cardinals lead the way with four athletes on the 2022 Pa…
Buying a new home is a major life event. So, making such an important decision in front of a national television audience only elevates the stakes.
The 99th Sidney, Iowa Championship Rodeo performances are nightly at 8 p.m. Aug. 3-6. Photos were taken during the Wednesday, Aug. 3 performance.
Newly-crowned 2022 Sidney Rodeo Queen Anna Horn learned compassion, empathy and self-acceptance at an early age.
The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it ran off the road and collided with a residence, authorities said.
Tina Carter of rural Coin has gained a new sense of independence thanks to the generosity of a company located on the opposite side of the state.
Sherry Gilbert, Fremont County Conservation board president, and Executive Director Doug Weber are very pleased with funds received from the T…
Following nearly three years of research and discussion on the potential development of wind energy in Page County, the Board of Supervisors v…
Susan Hilton steps up to ensure that the parade will be part of Sidney Rodeo Days this year during the 99th Sidney Iowa Championship Rodeo.
This past weekend, the first-ever Shendig BBQ Competition was held in Shenandoah at the Elks Lodge.