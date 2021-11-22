Newly remodeled 4 bedroom, 1 bath home with new kitchen, new full bathroom, new windows, new plumbing, new electrical, new furnace, new air conditioner, and new sidewalks. This home has a beautiful open staircase with lovely woodwork, a full unfinished basement with outside entrance and an open front porch for you to enjoy. Must see to appreciate.
4 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $110,000
