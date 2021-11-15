Nicely restored spacious 3 story family home. This home has had many modern updates while still keeping the original character and charm. Upon entering the front door, you will immediately notice all of the beautiful woodwork. The main floor features a large living room that flows into the formal sitting room with the original fireplace. The dining room has good space and plenty of natural light. The kitchen has been updated in recent years with newer flooring, cabinets, & countertops. The main floor bathroom has also been remodeled and features the laundry. Also, on the main floor you will find a hidden office nook under the stairs! The second level offers 3 spacious bedrooms and yet another very nicely remodeled full bathroom. The 3rd story has been converted into a master retreat with plenty of closet space, room for a sitting area, & a Â¾ bathroom! This home also offers a two car detached garage and an additional storage room!
4 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $129,000
