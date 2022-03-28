Very spacious home with many unique features you won't find in any other home like it! The kitchen offers ample cabinet & counter space and has lots of storage and an eat in area! A room just off the kitchen can serve as a huge pantry or a home office with a separate entrance. Also, on the main floor you will a spacious living and dining room, a main floor bedroom, laundry, guest bathroom, and an inviting foyer! The master suite is upstairs and offers a large walk-in closet, sitting room, & a master bathroom with a separate vanity! The library has a hidden room and you will also find 2 more nicely sized bedrooms and another guest bathroom! The yard is fenced in and there is a nice detached garage! This home has so much to offer its new owners & is ready for a family to make it their own!
4 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $129,900
