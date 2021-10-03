A classic 2 story, 4 bedroom home on a corner lot on West Main Street in Clarinda. Large rooms with lots of light makes the home smile. You will love the second floor sunroom. Special features include a completely remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, new flooring, and all new appliances. The exterior has been redone with new siding and roof in 2014. The manicured lawn and landscaping really show the house off. You are close to the high school and bus route for all the kid's activities. As you look around the neighborhood you can feel small town America at it's best. It would be a great place for kids to grow up!
4 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $139,900
