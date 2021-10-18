Beautiful 4 bedroom townhome located on the golf course! This well built home features a spacious living room with a fireplace and access to the screened in porch and deck to watch the action on the course! The master bedroom is also large and has a walk in closet and double vanity in the bathroom. The 2nd bedroom on the main floor attaches to the full guest bathroom. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space, new appliances, and a breakfast bar which flows nicely into the dining area as well. The oversized two car attached garage has its own golf cart access as well as access to the basement and main floor laundry area. In the basement you will find two more bedrooms, a spacious bath, a huge walk-in closet, and the utility room also offers tons of storage and area for a workspace!
4 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $269,500
