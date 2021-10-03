4 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $359,900

Victorian style home built new in the 1980s by a well known craftsman builder. Home has stain glass, doors and woodwork repurposed from many midwest homes and the world. The home has a formal side with the other part family style living space. 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths would make this home fit a family or an exquisite property to entertain friends. The home has zoned geothermal heating and cooling. A lower level 2 car garage with a large deck above that opens to a park like setting on this 1.5 acre timbered lot. When you enter the home from an enclosed front and side porch you look up at a wonderful open staircase made of parts from 8 other staircases. If you are thinking about building a custom home you need to take a look at this wonderful home. This is the one you have been waiting on!