 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Coin - $52,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Coin - $52,000

311 First St in Coin is a great ranch house with lots of room. Everything is on one level, 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, laundry, living room, dining room, and a kitchen. A few of the updates include new furnace and central AC , new carpet and flooring, and painting was just recently finished, new front door and storm door. Siding and shutters will be new as soon as the weather permits. The house sits on a double lot, 115 x 100. Don't miss the opportunity to see this home, contact your favorite agent today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular