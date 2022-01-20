311 First St in Coin is a great ranch house with lots of room. Everything is on one level, 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, laundry, living room, dining room, and a kitchen. A few of the updates include new furnace and central AC , new carpet and flooring, and painting was just recently finished, new front door and storm door. Siding and shutters will be new as soon as the weather permits. The house sits on a double lot, 115 x 100. Don't miss the opportunity to see this home, contact your favorite agent today.
4 Bedroom Home in Coin - $52,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The former mayor of Sidney may be done serving in the political arena but he isn’t done serving the people of Sidney. In the past four years, …
Mayor Ken Brown presided over his first official meeting as Sidney’s new mayor at a special meeting on Jan. 3. The purpose of the meeting was …
Flat tax proposals have both supporters and critics
Shambaugh native Whitney Beery is the newest addition to the Page County Conservation Board. She is employed by Bank Iowa in Clarinda, and her…
Tuesday Scoreboard
Saturday Scoreboard
The Sidney City Council had a busy agenda in front of them on January 10. Mayor Ken Brown appointed council member Anne Travis as mayor pro te…
Monday Scoreboard
SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Fillies earned a close win while the Mustangs closed well after a tough start in a split with St. Albert in the fi…
SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Fillies opened the game incredibly hot from outside and easily defeated Red Oak 61-15 Tuesday, Jan. 11.