Located near Hwy 34 with minimal gravel travel! This 4 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home has potential and is ready for it's new owner! Along with the beautiful country views, this home also features a large deck space for entertaining! Huge master bedroom with master bathroom attached. Nice sized closets and ample storage space. Schedule a showing today to make it yours!
4 Bedroom Home in Hastings - $127,500
