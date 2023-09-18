Carissa Ostdiek, M: 402-658-1350, carissa.ostdiek@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Pristine 1-owner custom-built ranch by Blum Brothers Construction is perched on just under 7 acres off a paved road. Right when you walk in you will be wowed by soaring ceilings, large floor to ceiling windows with an open floor plan. Main level includes extensive foyer w/ entry into the great room and formal dining room. The spacious eat-in kitchen has granite countertops, custom cabinetry, gorgeous lighting, walk-in pantry, and SS appliances. Sit out on your covered composite deck enjoying the gorgeous views. This home has a heat pump and hydronic heat which include 3 zones (3 car garage floor, basement and primary bathroom.) Main level laundry while the basement features a full kitchen, family room, 2 beds, 1 bath, newly finished flex room that can be used as exercise, play or storage. This property encompasses a 42x80 fully insulated outbuilding with concrete floors, 2 overhead doors and a 1