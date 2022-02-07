PRE-INSPECTED 4 bdrm, 3.5 bath home tucked outside of town on nearly 3.5 AC. Spacious kitchen with walkout to a 3-seasons room, cozy kitchen fireplace, & master bdrm with walk-in closet & private bath. 2 bdrms, 1 bath upstairs, & an additional bedroom & bath in the finished basement. Basement is equipped with a 2nd kitchen & 2nd laundry area, making it the perfect suite for additional living quarters. Outdoors you'll find mature landscaping, & a large shed with 2 sides - 1 side for your mower & tools, & the other set up as a ''she-shed'' with its own front porch for sitting. Malvern, IA is only 30 min. to Offutt AFB & Council Bluffs, & is home to great restaurants, specialty stores, public golf course, swimming pool, bike & nature trails, art galleries, & more!
4 Bedroom Home in Malvern - $399,000
