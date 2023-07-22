''COME HOME TO FAIRVIEW HILLS ESTATES'' Built in 2020, this 4 BD, 3 BA all electric Ranch Home is waiting for you! Backyard view of the ''4th Hole''... or take in the captivating sunsets & countryside while basking on the covered deck or on the patio! Open concept! Zero Entry from the inviting covered front porch. Fireplace... Spacious Primary BD Suite... Main Floor Laundry & Drop Zone! Downstairs features a spacious W/O Family/Rec room, 4th BD, 3rd BA, Flex Room & tons of storage! Main level 3-Car Garage with 220 volts + a ''Golf Garage'' in the LL! Fenced backyard for your favorite humans or pets! Sprinkler System, Radon Mitigation, Security System & Fiber! New Roof & Siding summer of '23! Why wait for a new build when you can have this ''TEE''-RIFIC home!