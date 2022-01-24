 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $119,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $119,900

This classic home had an addition of a sun-room, family room and 2 bedrooms and has a partially finished basement. Located on a corner lot with a 1 car garage and additional off street parking driveway. The home has a newer furnace, central AC and water heater. Make your appointment to view this home today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular