4 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $129,000

1009 E Cherry St in Red Oak is a split foyer house with many beautiful updates. The updates include new carpet, new flooring, all new kitchen that has been opened up with a breakfast bar leading from the kitchen/dining to living room. The main floor also includes 2 bedrooms and an updated bath. The lower level has a family room, the third bedroom and possibly a 4th bedroom with garden level windows and bath with new vanity. The walk out lower level opens to the large nice open backyard that is behind the Inman School. The home went from being dated to bright and modern in a short amount of time. This home is a must see!