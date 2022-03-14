 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $135,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $135,000

Great 2 story home with all the original woodwork and beamed ceilings in the living room. Oak staircase to the upper 3 bedrooms. 11/2 baths and laundry on main floor. Beautiful Deck that over looks the back yard that is surrounded by recently installed privacy fence.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular