Great 2 story home with all the original woodwork and beamed ceilings in the living room. Oak staircase to the upper 3 bedrooms. 11/2 baths and laundry on main floor. Beautiful Deck that over looks the back yard that is surrounded by recently installed privacy fence.
4 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $135,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sidney senior Makenna Laumann has stayed busy with several sports and other extra-curricular activities during her time at Sidney High School.
It was a year of improvement for the Shenandoah girls basketball team, led by a group of five seniors, who were honored at the end of season g…
Directed by Pam Lewis, “Junie B. Jones,” South West Iowa Theater Group’s upcoming production, is sure to delight you. The musical centers on J…
Get on your dancing shoes and head to Sidney on March 10 and 11. Sidney High School is putting on their version of the 1984 classic, “Footloos…
Friday Scoreboard
Five members of the Sidney cheerleading squad have been selected for the Iowa Shrine Bowl.
City Council members decided further discussion was needed on the Shenandoah fireworks ordinance before voting on an amendment.
A group of five seniors and the head coach exited the Shenandoah boys basketball program during their annual end of season banquet Monday, Mar…
The Page County Board of Supervisors had a full board room once again during their meeting this week -- wind energy was back on the agenda.
DES MOINES — Kim Reynolds finally made it official Wednesday: She’s running in November’s election for another four-year term as Iowa’s governor.