4 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $140,000

This is a well-built home. Good Bones! Come inside and take a look. Big open spaces for the kitchen combo dining room. 2 main floor bedrooms 2 baths and then a family room and 2 bedrooms and a bath on the lower level. Magnificant 360 view. See the water tower, Chautauqua Pavillion, and the whole city of Red Oak from any window. One deck off the master bedroom and one deck off the kitchen for those grilling activities. Buy today and profit tommorow.