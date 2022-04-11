This is a well-built home. Good Bones! Come inside and take a look. Big open spaces for the kitchen combo dining room. 2 main floor bedrooms 2 baths and then a family room and 2 bedrooms and a bath on the lower level. Magnificant 360 view. See the water tower, Chautauqua Pavillion, and the whole city of Red Oak from any window. One deck off the master bedroom and one deck off the kitchen for those grilling activities. Buy today and profit tommorow.
4 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $140,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Clarinda junior Isaac Jones won the high jump and long jump titles leading the Cardinals to a runner-up finish at the Jerome Howe Relays Monda…
Lilly Peters earned 14 points in the throwing events, leading Sidney at the Riverside Lady Dawgs Invitational in Oakland on Tuesday, April 5.
Saturday Scoreboard
Page County will have two individuals running for the District 2 Board of Supervisors position in the June Republican primary.
After being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 the annual American Legion Post 88 Easter Egg Hunt will return this year.
DES MOINES — A state facility for Iowans with intellectual and developmental disabilities that has been under scrutiny from federal investigat…
The Sidney boys and girls golf teams opened the season with easy wins Friday, April 1, at the Fremont County Golf Course.
Sidney City Council’s workshop was a productive one on March 28 after the standard approvals of agenda and the consent agenda, which included …
Friday Scoreboard