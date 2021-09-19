This casual and contemporary home shows its inviting beauty starting at the front door. This split entry starts with the upper level including refurbished hardwood floors, open kitchen with lots of countertop space, and the sliding glass doors to the two level deck. The upper floor has 3 bedrooms and a full bath. The lower level has a 4th bedroom, office with new garden level windows for lots of daylight. Also featured on the lower level is the large family room, 3/4 bath with a new washer and dryer. There is also a one car garage and the backyard is enclosed with a chain link fence. Don't miss out on this opportunity located on a quaint one block long street, Birchwood, next to the Wilson dog and walking park.
4 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $148,000
