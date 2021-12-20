This very well cared for home located on a corner lot brings lots of charm throughout with arched doorways, built-in shelves and a fireplace. The home features 2 main floor bedrooms, optional laundry hookup on main level and ample storage. There have been lots of recent improvements including new stainless steel appliances, new roof, new concrete driveway, patio and the outside of the home has been recently painted. This is a must see home!
4 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $149,000
