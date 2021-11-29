This home built on a corner lot has a welcoming front porch with an airlock, beveled glass window, and doors that open to the living room with a fireplace and mantel to decorate for the holidays. The formal dining room has beautiful custom lined curtains, built in hutch, oak beamed ceiling, a door to the four-season porch and a butler door to the kitchen with and incredible number of cupboards and an island to divide the eat in dining area. The upper level has 4 nice size bedrooms, entry to the sun porch, a full bath and bonus walk up finished attic with spray foam insulation. The spacious yard has 2-patios for outdoor fun, grilling and entertainment, a long-fenced dog kennel with access from the back door. There is an one car garage for off street parking and a new roof put on in 2020. Do not miss out on this opportunity of a beautiful craftsman home with tons of square footage. Houses are not built like this anymore!
4 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $176,500
