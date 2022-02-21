This house has so much to offer with 2,128 SF above ground and 1,296 SQFT of living area in the fully finished walk out lower level. The main level has an open kitchen/dining area, large living room with bay windows. The U-shaped kitchen is convenient with a nice size pantry. You will love the sunroom with vaulted ceilings, sliding windows to the west and 4 sets of sliding glass doors for enjoyment in all seasons. All 4 bedrooms with oak hardwood floors are on the upper level, a full bath and a 1/2 bath with master bedroom. The lower level has a large family room with a kitchenette, 3/4 bath, huge laundry room with soak sink and toilet. There are newer windows, newer furnace, and rolling gutter guards. This house is in great location on a corner lot behind Inman School and close to the Red Oak Walking Trail. This property is a must see! This property is being sold in current conditions.
4 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $179,000
