This home built on a corner lot has a welcoming front porch with an airlock, beveled glass window, and doors that open to the living room with a fireplace and mantel to decorate for the holidays. The formal dining room has beautiful custom lined curtains, built in hutch, oak beamed ceiling, a door to the four-season porch and a butler door to the kitchen with and incredible number of cupboards and an island to divide the eat in dining area. The upper level has 4 nice size bedrooms, entry to the sun porch, a full bath and bonus walk up finished attic with spray foam insulation. The spacious yard has 2-patios for outdoor fun, grilling and entertainment, a long-fenced dog kennel with access from the back door. There is an one car garage for off street parking and a new roof put on in 2020. Do not miss out on this opportunity of a beautiful craftsman home with tons of square footage. Houses are not built like this anymore!
4 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $179,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sidney’s football coach for the last 24 seasons has called it a career.
- Updated
Be prepared to put your detective caps on as the students from the Shenandoah High School, under the direction of Zach Dotzler, host a Murder …
The Shenandoah cross country teams looked back at the 2021 season during the Shenandoah Optimist Club's 46th annual Cross Country and Friend o…
- Updated
All results listed are unofficial prior to the Fremont County Board of Supervisors canvassing the election.
- Updated
In northeastern Iowa, trout fishing is widespread, but rarely is it heard of in southwest Iowa.
Calculate your Social Security benefit and see how it compares.
- Updated
The first meeting of the month for the Fremont County Board of Supervisors started with the typical approvals for the agenda, minutes, bills a…
The Essex cheerleading team finished seventh Saturday, Nov. 6, at the state cheerleading championships.
Bob Raissman: Kyrie Irving and Aaron Rodgers get very different criticism as unvaccinated sports stars
Got a problem? Blame it on Kyrie Irving.
The Shenandoah Middle School fall musical will take the stage this weekend at the Glady’s Wirsig-Jones Auditorium.