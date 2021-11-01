This home built on a corner lot has a welcoming front porch with an airlock, beveled glass window, and doors that open to the living room with a fireplace and mantel to decorate for the holidays. The formal dining room has beautiful custom lined curtains, built in hutch, oak beamed ceiling, a door to the four-season porch and a butler door to the kitchen with and incredible number of cupboards and an island to divide the eat in dining area. The upper level has 4 nice size bedrooms, entry to the sun porch, a full bath and bonus walk up finished attic with spray foam insulation. The spacious yard has 2-patios for outdoor fun, grilling and entertainment, a long-fenced dog kennel with access from the back door. There is an one car garage for off street parking and a new roof put on in 2020. Do not miss out on this opportunity of a beautiful craftsman home with tons of square footage. Houses are not built like this anymore!
4 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $180,250
Related to this story
Most Popular
COUNCIL BLUFFS – Two of the top small school volleyball programs in the state over the last several years matched up Monday, Oct. 25, and prod…
COUNCIL BLUFFS - It just wasn’t Sidney’s night.
- Updated
The Oct. 25 meeting of the Sidney City Council started with the customary roll call and approval of the agenda and consent agenda. The consent…
- Updated
The first performance of the 2021-2022 Southwest Iowa Theatre Group season will take the audience inside a teachers lounge at Jackson MacElhen…
An Iowa nursing home recently hit with more than $300,000 in fines has been added to Medicare’s list of the nation’s worst care facilities.
- Updated
The Fremont County Board tackled a number of agenda items at their last regularly scheduled meeting of the month on Oct. 27, but the big one w…
- Updated
Initial discussions on writing an ordinance to manage the development of solar energy projects in Page County were held Nov. 26 by the Board o…
With the Nov. 2 election approaching, Sidney will soon have new leadership.
- Updated
No public comments were received during a public hearing held Nov. 26 by the Page County Board of Supervisors regarding the first reading of a…
- Updated
CORNING – Sidney senior Cole Jorgenson will finish his cross country career at the state meet.