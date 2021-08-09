This beautiful home was completely remodeled in 2004 with a new foundation and addition of a 2 car tuck under garage. On the main floor is a dining area, master bedroom featuring a the walk-in closet and adjoining master bath. There is also a separate bath on the main floor with a tub/shower, a family room and a den space! The second floor has 3 bedrooms and an office room, and if you're looking for more space, you will find it in the basement with a finished family room, plus another bath with a shower. Make your appointment today to view this home.
4 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $189,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Alan and Pat Briggs have been selected as the 2021 Grand Marshals for the 98th Sidney Iowa Championship Rodeo.
- Updated
Gary Whipple, commander of the American Legion, Williams-Jobe-Gibson Post 128, gave a cordial welcome and blessing for the Sidney Rodeo Queen …
The Shenandoah baseball team handed out its team awards during its annual banquet Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the Shenandoah Elks Lodge.
The 2020-21 sports season brought plenty of highlights for the Page County Newspapers coverage area teams and before the fall season begins, l…
Edan Everly will perform a concert as part of Shenandoah, Iowa’s 150th Anniversary Shenfest celebration September 25. The next generation conc…
Generations Past and Future is the theme for the 2021 Shenfest Parade. Entries are being accepted now for the 2 p.m. parade happening on Septe…
- Updated
This is a two owner home. The owners have lived in the house for 63 Years. There is a bedroom on the main floor, formal dining room and 3/4 ba…
- Updated
Complete transformation of this immaculate brick home. Luxurious touches, from the countertops to the plank flooring. Custom paint and cabinet…
Western Iowa Tourism Region and The Iowa Gallivant recently collaborated on a tourism promotion for the western third of Iowa called the Weste…
- Updated
Winter isn’t quite upon us, but it may appear that way inside the Rose Garden as the cast for the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group production of D…