4 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $189,000

This beautiful home was completely remodeled in 2004 with a new foundation and addition of a 2 car tuck under garage. On the main floor is a dining area, master bedroom featuring a the walk-in closet and adjoining master bath. There is also a separate bath on the main floor with a tub/shower, a family room and a den space! The second floor has 3 bedrooms and an office room, and if you're looking for more space, you will find it in the basement with a finished family room, plus another bath with a shower. Make your appointment today to view this home.