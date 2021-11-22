 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $189,900

4 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $189,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $189,900

This stately home is located on Red Oak's beautiful shade tree lined Boundary street. Enjoy the park like setting from the front porch or back patio area. Inside there are hardwood floors and plenty of charming details. In the basement there is a finished family room with a gas fireplace and a second bathroom. Outside behind the detached garage the backyard extends your viewing pleasure even further. Be sure and set up a viewing today you don't want to miss this one!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $110,000

5 Bedroom Home in Clarinda - $110,000

  • Updated

Take a look at the Patterson Property! This 5 bed, 3 bath home sits on a corner lot with a large backyard and is walking distance to the town …

2 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $40,000

2 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $40,000

  • Updated

111 E Prospect Red Oak is a nice home on a corner lot. There is a large living room, dining room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms and full bath on the mai…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics