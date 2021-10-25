This house has so much to offer with 2,128 SF above ground and 1,296 SQFT of living area in the fully finished walk out lower level. The main level has an open kitchen/dining area, large living room with bay windows. The U-shaped kitchen is convenient with a nice size pantry. You will love the sunroom with vaulted ceilings, sliding windows to the west and 4 sets of sliding glass doors for enjoyment in all seasons. All 4 bedrooms with oak hardwood floors are on the upper level, a full bath and a 1/2 bath with master bedroom. The lower level has a large family room with a kitchenette, 3/4 bath, huge laundry room with soak sink and toilet. There are newer windows, newer furnace, and rolling gutter guards. This house is in great location on a corner lot behind Inman School and close to the Red Oak Walking Trail. This property is a must see! This property is being sold in current conditions.
4 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $197,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The first performance of the 2021-2022 Southwest Iowa Theatre Group season will take the audience inside a teachers lounge at Jackson MacElhen…
With the Nov. 2 election approaching, Sidney will soon have new leadership.
An Iowa nursing home recently hit with more than $300,000 in fines has been added to Medicare’s list of the nation’s worst care facilities.
- Updated
On Sept. 26, 2021, a small group of volunteers, including members of the Admiral Trail Committee and the Farragut Hometown Pride Committee, wo…
SIDNEY – The Sidney Cowgirls won a close first set and then rolled in the next two for a 3-0 regional volleyball tournament win over Stanton W…
- Updated
There will be several candidates on the ballot in November, running to be the next mayor of Shenandoah, and Jeff Hiser will be among them.
- Updated
Essex volleyball’s season came to a close with a 3-0 loss at Fremont-Mills Monday, Oct. 18, in the first round of the Class 1A Region 2 Tournament.
- Updated
Wednesday Scoreboard
The Shenandoah Mustangs will play one additional football game this season.
The Sidney Cowgirls cruised into the second round of the Class 1A Region 2 volleyball tournament with a 3-0 home win over Lenox Monday, Oct. 18.