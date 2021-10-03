 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $199,500

  • Updated
This stately home is located on Red Oak's beautiful shade tree lined Boundary street. Enjoy the park like setting from the front porch or back patio area. Inside there are hardwood floors and plenty of charming details. In the basement there is a finished family room with a gas fireplace and a second bathroom. Outside behind the detached garage the backyard extends your viewing pleasure even further. Be sure and set up a viewing today you don't want to miss this one!

