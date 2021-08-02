4 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $225,000

This beautiful home is located on a nicely landscaped corner lot, with a fantastic front porch. It features 4-bedroom, 2 1/2 baths, along with a new high-end kitchen. The kitchen has granite counter tops, Duraceramic flooring, Bertch cabinets, barrel and pendulum lighting and tray ceiling. There is a giant pantry. The kitchen is open to the practical planning area, also with granite counters. A very stylish breakfast nook with sliding doors lead to the relaxing, private fenced in backyard. The home was built in the early 1900's and has accented woodwork from that era . The large foyer has hardwood floor, mission style woodwork and colonnades to the Living-room. The formal dining room has an oak glass front, built-in china hutch also with a bump out seating area along with a wood burning fireplace and a additional family room in the basement. This is a gorgeous home that you won't want to pass up make your appointment today to view this is exceptional home.