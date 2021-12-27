4 Bedroom Home in Red Oak - $235,000

This is a beautiful classic home with great updates that include newer windows, furnaces (2), AC units (2), remodeled kitchen & baths, finished attic room and all done without destroying the classic details of the house. This Home has fantastic room sizes for a classic home and beautifully landscaped exterior that will spring to life in a few months. There is also a Carriage House that has been used as a work shop that has a surprise in the 2nd floor loft and basement area that hold extra potential. Make your appointment to view this home today.